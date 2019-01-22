Transcript for Los Angeles public school teachers to stay on picket lines as talks continue

Yeah. 34 annual looking at a show of solidarity as members of the teachers union united teachers LA. March together in the kingdom day parade some participants however are missing from this year's event several of the fans. From the high school Catholic dropped out of today's festivities. Because. But this strike. At City Hall the union and the LA unified school district returned to the bargaining table just after 9 this morning. To try to get a new teachers contract. 30000 LA teachers remain off the job. This is now the second week nearly 600000. Students affected last Friday the school district says since the strike started. They've lost a 125. Million dollars in state money. That's paid based on student attendance sticking points include higher pay. Boris support staff such as librarians and counselors and smaller class size something teachers say is vital to learning when they keep on putting more and more kids in. You just can't reach all of them and on and there's no individual. MacKenzie at arm mayor Garcetti mediating the talks says they've made tremendous progress with five days and fifty plus hours of negotiation. In a tweak the teacher's union says we are making progress but whether or not we reach an agreement late tonight everyone should report to picket lines as usual Tuesday morning. We will need to ratify the tentative agreement before pre and the strike. We are hoping now all of our students will come to school tomorrow we have a plan in place for them to continue education. And we hope that you know the people at the table and can get the work done so we can all get back to business and and teaching our students.

