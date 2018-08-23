Transcript for Louisiana officer recognized for saving choking teacher's life

The first day of school or practitioner parts kindergarten teacher Lindsay burns. Was the day she says she'll never forget. It was quiet and the little country and that Alan it now that it's that benefited the and it really hadn't seen any. At a pizza for air refrigerator she took a bite of that fruit and that's when the unthinkable happened. When asked by an age it just and neatly split down into my friend lazy stated she was able to breathe momentarily. But that's when things got progressively worse. I thought well I'll just washed down with a modern. It hasn't happened in IKEA things got really bad it just really escalated from there and act in the lives. She says she didn't want to panic in front of her students so she ran out of the classroom. Incomes deputy snowpack. I was here to right time right. Both sheriff's deputy in school resource officer Chris who OPEC was making his rounds when he saw mrs. Bryant struggling to get air. He says that's when his training kicked gain. And we probably made up roughly about right here a turnaround. Founder diaphragm. Placement fist into the right area and just started applying pressure in. Let's continue asking her can you breathe and she wasn't breathing you know. About three or four more times we were able to you to dislodge and threw him back to work tune trooper. Ms. Behrens Carlos grace her guardian angels. I feel thankful I'm very thankful that he thinks there remains a faint now I don't think that Allen a black finish had he not insane. Chris says it's part of his duty to protect and senators. You know we put an informant known every day we're not thinking about and that type of scenario though we are train for those situations. Where were more a high alert werder you know. Always shine and be aware of our surroundings and and that nature but this is a sub par for the job comes with it just closer worth.

