Transcript for Louisiana officials give updates on Hurricane Ida

And I do. Hope and pray that this. Press conference finds you well wherever you might be thin and in from. But I can also tell you that we are just getting started. So please listen carefully. Conditions are changing very rapidly. And obviously we have a very dangerous situation on our hands. Wither came out of and we can expect devastating impacts to continue. For most of the next 24 hours or so as. Hurricane passes through the state. As most of you are probably aware by now a couple of hours ago. Hurricane Ida made landfall officially at fort pollution on. As a category four hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour and as predicted. By the National Weather Service this is one of the stronger storms to make landfall here. In modern times. And as had been projected on a rapidly intensified. At an unprecedented rate right up until landfall. And that. Fact of the matter is an extremely strong category four storm Mora. Category five storm that really make much difference I think there's what five or 67 miles per hour difference between. The winds were measured on hurricane. And it category five storm. By now if you're an eye this path and you've not already begun to feel severe weather. We can just about. Absolutely assure you that you soon will. If you're sheltering in place. Please make sure that year in the most secure. A place possible in your home some interior space. And then. Please make it your business the stay there. Until the danger passes. And because of the possibility of severe winds will damage your home. It is a good idea to have a mattress nearby. That you can use to put on yourself. And other family members to protect you from any falling debris. We urge you not to. Be tempted to go outside and to take a look can start sightseeing and for goodness sake. Don't drive around. Right now just isn't worth it. The same really goes bow for the immediate aftermath of the storm after it's passed by. Because. There will be downed power lines there's going to be standing water there's going to be debris and other dangers. And quite frankly we can't tell you yet how soon it will be before first responders are going to be able to respond to calls. Four assistants so please don't go out and the extent to which. Individuals decide to get out and about will inhibit the flow of first responders and search and rescue. Assets how water vehicles and so forth so please. Be patient. Once the storm has passed you need to be prepared to shelter in place for the first 72 hours. We have every possible resource ready to go to help you will get there sooner than 72 hours if at all possible in order to. Rescue people across the state Louisiana. But this is the window of time that it may take. An order to get first responders to use depending up on. Conditions. You should know that the entirety of the Louisiana National Guard. Has been activated and currently more than 4900. Guardsmen. Are out and support of current operations. Just on the search and rescue assets of the National Guard. They're staged across fourteen parishes to have a 195. How water vehicles 73 votes. And 34 helicopters. Really ready to support. An assist the citizens of Louisiana. And there remain a 160 non while Latin fish reagents with. Trucks and votes in the same number and order to do search and rescue. And the most robust search and rescue effort that we have consist of more than 900 individuals making up 21 teams. That are represented not sixteen different states. And the numbers that I just gave you include. The Louisiana State file marshal's office and their boats. The Department of Transportation has assembled a 164 coaches. And it's when he paired transit via 485. Coaches will be available by tomorrow morning. The department of corrections. Our prisons have produced more than 34000 sandbags for communities across south Louisiana. They've also. Completed the evacuation of twenty -- hundred. Inmates from seven local jail snows being Acadia Orleans plaque commands. Saint Mary. Saint Bernard vermilion and terror won't parishes. The CPR rate continues to monitor gates across the coastal zone. As of little earlier today a total 459. Gates out of 692. Or close that's up 246. Since the briefing yesterday. All of our hurricane protection systems have been fully. I'm sorry I have been completely closed and all structures are fully operational at this time. As late as this morning additional protection measure for being undertaken by Levy districts such as the south Bruce Levy district. They actually completed she pollen sandbagging operations to address low areas. Ahead of the storm. Based on the hurricane track and the wind rain is church forecast. For the remainder of the hurricane. The CP RA is anticipating some over topping of the southeast portions of the rose to golden meadow Levy system. Non federal back levees around little growth. And alliance and black in this parish. And non federal levees and lower saint Bernard parish is well. And obviously over topping is concerning. But I want to make sure that everybody understands over topping in Levy failure or not the same thing. And a Levy failure can be. Much more catastrophic. And so did they are not the same thing. Obviously we're gonna continue to monitor this flood protection system. I can tell you right now we do not anticipate any. Over topping of the Mississippi River Levitt levees or over copies topping of the levees in the hurricane risk reduction system. Around the greater New Orleans area. Clearly you've seen the reports and and up until a short while ago I was able to. Look at live video feeds there are very significant storm surge impacts around port push on grand bow. As well listen plaque ms. parish near point we'll hash and writes way. CP IRA is free states pumps throughout southeast Louisiana and will deploy flood fighting SS to coastal parishes in need to be watering. As soon as it is safe to do so. This is obviously a very fluid situation it is rapidly changing. And that's why everyone needs to stay abreast. By listening to news. And following the guidance from your local officials. Really nobody in south east Louisiana should be out on the roads. But if travel becomes absolutely absolutely necessary after the so warm please proceed with the extreme caution. There will be hazards out there that you may experience before. Any law enforcement or DO TV personnel everybody else may be able to get to first and warn you about. This is especially true of debris. Downed power lines in standing water. Police checked Bob 11. L a dot or for road closures. And please don't drop through standing water. That's how we lose an awful lot of people after storms. Many parishes are announcing curfews as we speak. So all Luis Tiant ends should follow the directives of the local leaders. Which were obviously designed to keep us all safe and the conditions vary bop perish and have different considerations in mind. And so please honored these curfews. And avoid needless risk to your own safety and that of your family. And please again keep streets clear for emergency. Responders. If you have evacuated. Don't be if she attempted. Tomorrow to return before you know it is OK you to do so please contact your office of emergency preparedness. While monitoring any announcements that they have as to whether. It is the right time for you to return. The last count that I have shortly before coming over here if the F 15142. Individuals being sheltered across the state that is in at least 23 different. Shelters the vast majority of those or being operated not parishes. Obviously we expect this number to increase throughout the day and potentially in the days to come. As people discover that their homes. Are no longer habitable. For the latest shelter information text LA shelter. 2898211. Or you can call. 211. He did guidance of local officials local officials will have the most up to date shelter information. For a specific area. Or parish. As we have mentioned several times before. If you lose electricity. And you decide to use a generator. It is imperative that you followed the instructions from the manufacturer. Please make sure that generator. Is well away from your home well ventilated areas should not be inside should be in a garage or crawl space. Under a window. Or a debt. And on occasion you'll need to refuel the generator please make sure that you allow to cool off for at least twenty minutes before. Doing so. Enclosing a before I take some questions there is no doubt that the coming days and weeks you're going to be extremely. Difficult for our state. Immunity meaning people. A going to be tested in ways that we can only imagine today. But I can also tell you that is a state we've never been more prepared. Again all the models that we've seen from the Army Corps of Engineers and from our own. CPR a show that hurricane storm damage risk reduction system. Both hold him perform as intended. We would be tested yes. But it was built for this moment. I have a tremendous amount of confidence in the team that we've assembled the state level. Although local officials and first responders and our federal partners and by the way. I want to thank FEMA. Regional administrator Tony Robinson from coming out of Texas two in bed with us here. And I can take it a short while ago I had a call with administrator Chris while a FEMA. In Washington she is very closely. Watching what's happening here coordinating with the us and already has. Various things in round. So that we can implore them just as soon as possible things like generators and so forth. So have a tremendous amount of confidence in our team. All the state local officials and our federal partners but I'll watch and also have confidence in the people of Louisiana. They always can. Continue to inspire me with their goodness and decency in their generosity. And I know that they can do everything they can to protect themselves and their families. And their neighbors especially those who may have special needs may be their elderly. So forth please make sure that you check on them. And stay safe. And I'm though it may not seem this way right now for many people out there across our state. But there is always light after darkness and I can assure you we're going to get through this. And I do invite everyone. Two. Opera for prayer for our state for the people of our state. That we get through this issue as soon as possible and in the best possible shape with the least. Loss of life. You know property is replaces. Lives are not. So that it's obviously our first order. Of priority. Some of the stop there and take a few questions and please feel free to direct your questions see the people they we have assembled here. Hum and depend on when you ask him ask them come up mansion the question anyway. Yes. Yeah. It's weather dependent and quite frankly before the weather gets good enough for us to respond as can also be dark. So what I can tell you is or expectation is. That we will be ready at first light tomorrow morning. To go out. To those areas that we know already have received the most damaging impact from the storm. Principally wind and storm surge he mentioned grand isle. I can tell you that that. The video that opt scene of the reports and I've received. Are just tremendous amounts of storm church there and and wind damage. The good news is. You know I hesitate to give you bigger but something like 98%. Of grand isle evacuated. And the people who were there I believe stayed back in and structures that are specifically designed and built to withstand. These types of a forces. But I have no doubt we're going to see extreme devastation. Grand isle and elsewhere. But we'll will likely be sometime after first light tomorrow morning before we can get up in the air and get vehicles down there and of course. You know you gotta traveled only one. I don't know if you saw that the video but only one was not in good shape. In the Louisville area early earlier so we've we will be working that just as quickly as we possibly can. And in all likelihood traveling to grand isle and elsewhere. In that vicinity. He helicopter. You know. OK so. I can tell you know tier one hospitals have been evacuated not your one hospital is what we commonly think of as a hospital. By definition we have to rehab hospitals we have some behavioral health hospitals and these are typically much smaller. And the patient's needs are not quite as acute. And we have evacuated for such hospitals. And sent them on and I'll tell you we've evacuated 22 nursing homes eighteen assisted living facilities. And 61 intermediate care facilities as well. No hospitals have been been evacuated at 21 hospitals because quite simply put there's nowhere to bring those individuals. They're in a hospital because they need that setting and we don't have the capacity elsewhere. I mentioned yesterday that. Over the previous eleven days or so. We've been able to achieve a 20% reduction. In our. Co bid inpatient census across the state Louisiana. The good news is almost all of that happened and southeast Louisiana. But they're still 2450. Code that patients in our hospitals across the state in addition to all the other. Patients to remain in our hospitals. And that is a much higher number. Then we ever experienced in the first three surges. And so it's still a very daunting. Situation. In quite frankly we're concerned as we have been for a long time about staffing but you know these storms have an impact from staffing to. In terms of of do they have to evacuate their family for some reason those are home remain habitable so that they can live at home and go to work and so. We've got on an awful lot of work to do but we will have no higher priority than to make sure that I hospitals can remain in operation and functional. And and that's going to be a challenge because we expect widespread. Power outage for some time. But we know that they think they have generators we know that they have stocked up on fuel and water and food. And on pharmaceuticals. Things like oxygen and so forth. But quite frankly. We know that the longer the power stays out the more challenging this is going to be. And the more devastation in an area at the heart it's gonna be for them have the staffing that they need. And you know one of the challenges that we're having is we actually had staff additional staff coming in from my mistake yesterday. How pursuant to contracts that we have executed. And the stamp wasn't able to get in. And and because they didn't have any place to stay there was in the hotel room open anywhere cancer that was a that was a real challenge and so. I guess I say those things just to point out that there are challenges are gonna manifest themselves in ways that we can't even imagine now. But but we have a great team. Here and across the state locally and we're gonna do everything that we can. To prepare for every contingency that we can that we can come up with a right now. But this this is going to be very very challenging situation.

