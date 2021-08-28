Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Ida

More
“If you are voluntarily evacuating our city, now is the time to leave," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
41:36 | 08/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Ida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"41:36","description":"“If you are voluntarily evacuating our city, now is the time to leave,\" New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79698001","title":"Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Ida","url":"/US/video/louisiana-prepares-hurricane-ida-79698001"}