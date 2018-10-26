Mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc in handcuffs

More
Sayoc is charged with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives and threats against a former president, Attorney General Sessions said.
0:32 | 10/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc in handcuffs
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58778062,"title":"Mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc in handcuffs","duration":"0:32","description":"Sayoc is charged with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives and threats against a former president, Attorney General Sessions said.","url":"/US/video/mail-bombing-suspect-cesar-sayoc-handcuffs-58778062","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.