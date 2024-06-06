Who makes up the LGBTQ+ community? A look at the growing population

The LGBTQ+ community is growing, with an increasing number of people openly identifying as something other than heterosexual or cisgender, according to data reviewed by ABC News.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live