Transcript for Malibu couple plans to rebuild after losing everything in Woolsey fire

And finally one couple is still smiling even after losing their home and decades of priceless mementos. To one of the California fires near the husband and wife of more than sixty years or using laughter to cope. Leanne Suter from our LA station has their story. That's why I lost my hearing back. Still joking and laughing James and Marcelo sure could bond is what is keeping this pair positive despite a devastating loss. The couple married 62 years lost everything they damaging Woolsey. Buyer it's not the house is you can rebuild. But it's what is inside the house is owned owned and then that's what hurts. Those kind of things circus can't replace apt. And knowing what I think. It's that time and I got out of the house it was halfway down that read your red could very heavy brush and I knew we were in trouble. The couple and six other family members narrowly escaping their compound and came doom wrote as the wind whipped flames devoured everything in sight. This I've never seen like this this is an unbelievable. And setting nine they lost several out buildings or brush fire but this time they weren't so lucky. All of it happening on James at 92 birthday it was a big birthday candle. This resilient pair says you have to laugh or you wouldn't survive and they should know. James was shot and wounded escaping Norman 82 year old Marcella and her family fled Czechoslovakia. As Hitler moved again. They look forward to rebuilding we had no control over until they're nothing we could do. Friday just do it they say if their faith and their family two daughters and five grandkids. That are what truly matter when you happier life and your kids an event such as support. All of them assists this is where you find out where family he has.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.