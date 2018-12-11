Transcript for Man, 89, dies after being pushed in NYC subway

A chance collision on a Manhattan subway platform left in 89 year old psychologist dead. Now his family is urging the responsible strap hanger to come forward. Kurt Salinger and his wife took the three train to Macy's back on October 27 when the incident occurred. When they are why the Penn Station and may and ran into them while trying to catch the train they were leaving. He went drag this. And we both their abandonment. He. Slammed Dan unions. Hit his head I can screaming oh my god I got her current. The man who knocked them over looked at him soft Salinger lying there motionless on the platform. And got on a train. South hundred dying days later his daughter says he was a victim up a sped up world that has become in different. Police have not been able to find the man who knocked him over.

