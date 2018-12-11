-
Now Playing: Malibu couple plans to rebuild after losing everything in Woolsey fire
-
Now Playing: Man, 89, dies after being pushed in NYC subway
-
Now Playing: Timelapse footage captures Malibu wildfire as seen from Venice Beach
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov 12, 2018
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kristen Gillibrand discusses her new book live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama surprises a dance class at her former high school
-
Now Playing: Celebs use social media to ask for help with California fires
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama on what she would tell her pre-White House self
-
Now Playing: Statewide recount underway in Florida as other races hang in the balance
-
Now Playing: Strong winds, heat fuel California fires
-
Now Playing: California fire official describes historic wildfires from the front lines
-
Now Playing: California firefighters brace for worsening conditions as fires rage on
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash for response to California fires
-
Now Playing: Entire California town destroyed by Camp Fire
-
Now Playing: What the devastation in California looks like from above
-
Now Playing: At least 31 dead in California fires
-
Now Playing: Museum for pizza lovers
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama reflects on what she wants her legacy to be: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama surprises students in a dance class at her former high school: Part 5
-
Now Playing: How Michelle Obama reacted to Donald Trump winning the presidency: Part 4