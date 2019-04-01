Man arrested after allegedly killing 3 young children, shooting woman in the head

Junaid Mehmood is accused of killing a 5-year-old, a 2-year-old and an infant.
0:22 | 01/04/19

I'm a developing story near Houston overnight a man is now in custody after the murders of three children. Police on a wellness check at this apartment complex found the victims all of them younger than five. It's -- they also found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head later a man called 911 and was arrested after allegedly confessing. Police say he has a long criminal history but no word on emote.

