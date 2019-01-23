Transcript for Man charged after screaming racial slurs, wielding gun on video

A viral video of a heated confrontation on adult AD and is now sparked a hate crime investigation. All of it going down to 5:30 PM on the busy trickle bridge after this driver became enraged when this group of teens on bicycles or holding up traffic protesting what they say. Is the affordable housing crisis in Miami's liberty square community. Or a large private development is now being built. When these kids. Blatantly was racially profile. A travel or. Was irritated because they were fight if war for. First Dana's Galileo he got out and got into it. Then boyfriend mark Bartlett came out holding a handgun and spewing ugly words. Miami police stopping partly to miles up the scheme boulevard arresting him and charging him for having a concealed weapon without a license a third degree felony. After seeing the video prosecutors are now considering a hate crime charge were able to show that that's the case then we'll take the appropriate act the couple laying low today from home and her real estate office but they didn't speak with local tends Madeleine right on the phone. Partly sunny quote. All I see is fifteen people running across the street or micro threat our body deceive and to protect my family I had a gun though it wasn't loaded. I ran out there you can see I never pointed it I never threatened anybody. Sky Leone says partly used the N word out of frustration and anger and that the incident has been blown out of proportion. But that's not how this group of teams see it and are now consulting with the civil rights attorney to possibly seek further action. There was mark caller. We'll with a hole in the south are held and that's always adored. He told me come come up to carve out about the complex has not seen him put it on the gun I turned around are walking back toward the crowd.

