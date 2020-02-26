Transcript for Man faces two counts of first-degree murder

On August 15 2016. Just before 6 PM the sheriff's office responded to 160 fighting old state road and rural sycamore. We're Patricia Wilson 85 years of age and her son Robert Wilson 64 years of age were found deceased inside of the residents from blunt force trauma. Investigators determined that the homicide occurred during the late evening hours of August 14 2016. During the course of this investigation. More than thirteen hundred leads have been developed and piled up on. As well as several search warrants for items such as video dvd recordings. Phone records and the victim's house. This crime had a significant amount of physical evidence. That was collected by investors what process processing the crime scene. Detectives from the sheriff's office along with her bond continue to investigate. The genealogical side of this case. In search public unit genealogy data bases. In the African aired on the scope of the peonies profile. And subsequent built family tree that eventually let this individual from that in April file. That was found within that crimes. This work took an extraordinary amount of effort. And a significant amount of time to locate as the founder and instruments at this effort at approximately a week ago but solemnly was identified. Using this unique profile. And with the continued investigative techniques they were using that let us to make this announcement today. We are also able to confirm your cellphone records and other evidence. That he was in the area the crime on Avaya murders. Also a vehicle stolen from that residence which was later recovered. In Chicago. And or Stockton street and Lincoln Park which is just a short distance from. Where the offender lived on Wall Street Chicago.

