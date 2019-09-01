Transcript for Second man found dead at Democratic donor's house, prompting renewed investigation

Area another story. We've been following this was a wild I'm not too much you know about it yet but that they're nothing to the deaths of men that happened in the same house and that house. Is owned by someone who was a wealthy donor to many democratic campaigns police are now investigating. Both of these stats will car is there for us and will. It's something a bizarre case and people are now demanding to know how owing if these cases are related right. Good morning Maggie there have been protests here in the streets of West Hollywood outside of the apartment complex a prominent democratic. Don't or at balked he's donated. More than a 100000. Dollars to. A number of Democrats including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama over the years on Monday authorities found the body of a black man in his fifties inside a bucks apartment is a second time a body has been found inside that apartment in less than two years back in 2017. Authorities say that a another black man was found dead inside that apartment he evidently. Died from an overdose. From that that sparked protest of the time then after. Authorities found a body on Monday more protests are showed up wanted this sidewalk they're demanding justice they're alleging. Up baucus preying on black men in this area about buck's attorney says. That is flatly not true he says his client had nothing to do with the deaths of these men. Authorities though admit that it is suspicious. To have two men die inside the same apartment in such a short amount of time so they're saying they're looking into this death on Monday and also taking a second look. That's when he seventeen days. Well those allegations are just disturbing I'll have sued the investigation. Has reveals in terms of any cancers.

