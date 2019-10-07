Transcript for Man on the moon 50 years later: Weightless walking

People are planted more. All. Our. I'm David Curley at the Smithsonian air and space museum where we are marking fifty years since man landed and walked on the moon in a Lander just like this one. We're going to show you some of the actual ABC news coverage from fifty years ago during that eight day mission of this remarkable achievement. Gravity on the moon is 16. Of what it is here on earth and NASA came up with really an ingenious way. To train the astronauts what it was going to be like to walk even hop on the move. Our science editor at the time jewels Bergman got to try it. And you're gonna watch him in this trainer that was actually walking sideways. And you figure that one out at the end of this piece. Turning to walk on the moon will be like learning to walk all over again in a new world and it is a new world. On the moon with 16 gravity we weighs thirty pounds not the 180 pounds we weigh your honors and here at the loner. Walking facility of the space agency at Langley research center in Virginia. Learning to walk all over again you can take giant steps with very little effort when you only 16 the what you normally would weigh on earth. Giant steps that can carry ten or even twelve feet of your accomplished at this kind of walking. And at the progression a learning curve if you will after the giant steps we learn to walk. Sports a kind of backwards locomotion. Without losing your balance then you can begin to take large leaps out word. Leaks that can carry 078. Even fifteen feet if you're a really accomplished this. The next progression is learning how to fall and get up again. Fully on the ace surface curiously enough to fully pressurized spacesuit it can be very difficult to get up and take several minutes or longer. And dropping a tool on the moon surface our camera. The fully pressurized spacesuit prevents you from vending and they closer than 22 in truthfully. Soil all the surface. You can even perform somersaults. Both backward and forward somersault. Almost make it work. This is jewels Bergman and ABC. At the literal walking simulator. Why we reports that are. Hampton Virginia. It's a good piece fields where ma no hands that the part was fun it is fun it is fun. It's trying well you have to get used to it it does require a lot of muscle car because. We'll have peace with film that wasn't quite obvious I was hanging on my side this way off of the side of building a wall which is how they practice.

