Transcript for Manhunt for Malibu killer

I'm will car Malibu canyon where authorities are still on the hunt for a killer in the campground depth about father. The LA times now reporting there are two new reports of shots fired over the past week. Near the same campground or trust them beaudet was shot and killed while sleeping and it's been with this two young daughters. There have been at least seven separate shootings in this state park since Tony seventeen. That's when James Rogers were shot in the arm while sleeping in a Hanik. The shooter in that case never found police now looking for possible connections and asking for the public's help opting to reward in this case that 30000 dollars. For any information. Bentley took a rats. In Malibu canyon will car. ABC news.

