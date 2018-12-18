Transcript for March for Our Lives activist: White House commission is 'baby step'

That's not the only gun action that the administration took today in the wake of these shootings they had also several months ago. Set up a white house commission on school safety that after the Parkland. I shooting in Florida the coming up with some recommendations well today the White House unveiled 100. Recommendations. Offered to him improve school safety. Gun protection measures as well lot of talk about arming teachers raising the age I want to bring in now one of those former Parkland students. Our marched for our lives. Strategists now Matt DH Matt great to see you. It would give us your hot take on what the administration has announced today did they go far enough in your view. With some of these recommendations to make schools safer. This is a baby step forward. And and a lot of ways a big step back. I in regards to army teachers that is or not that is not a solution. That is a sales which I think back to late last night. When I had a hard time going to bed because one of my heroes Fred Guttenberg shared a post. Sun sentinel opinion article are local paper. Had a picture from the third floor of Stoneman Douglas where several students were gunned down. And it was a mass of students scrambling to get out of the school I imagine if a teacher was armed and its situation. That it would be aren't you just more dangerous for the students and that really kept me up late last eight because. I I refuse to accept these non answers as solutions we've you so much more and find the courage or leadership really needs aren't occurs actually do something to keep. Our students. He added the administration and I didn't speak in its recommendations even keep some of the things the president himself and called for like raising. The minimum made sure to purchase a firearm of course Florida acted to do that but I'm it's not a national recommendation on the issue of arming teachers to your point Matt. Here's at the report reads on that wall. The trump administration is not calling for funds federal funds should go toward arming teachers and schools they do recommend and you give guidelines in this new report for how teachers should be armed take a look. The report says that it schools can determine based on their unique circumstances. Of each school whether it's appropriate for staffed to arm themselves. To prevent violence in school this is certain districts this can be helpful. Matt want to get your reaction to some of the other measures that are in here about. Extreme risk protection orders could that be perhaps a silver lining. In this report even though you didn't get everything that you want to hear. Extreme rich protection order and expanding those to include family members be able to report. Are not potentially dangerous individuals as step in the right direction. But again those are no trainers we should be able to disarm proven violent individuals. And for example just this morning a fifteen year old on her way to on their way to school. In Orlando was shot and killed what is arming teachers do to protect that person. Right and so 96 people die every single day from gun rounds in America and this report it teaches. It's a miss direction and we're not actually talking about this issue is a public health crisis. And be willing to and that's than necessary federal. Dollars in two CDC funded research on gun violence actually treating this as a public health crisis if if if somebody killed. Seventeen students in six minute and you don't. Invest the money and actually finding out why. This happened like we're not actually going anywhere so we need to respond better research lead of actually aren't viable solutions for save all lives and arches. Odd pick and choose what we actually think is a solution when there's no real confidence back. All right Matt. Instant reaction what this really appreciated happy holidays to you.

