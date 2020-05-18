Maryland bar demonstrates 'social distancing tables'

More
Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City was only operating carryout over the weekend.
0:34 | 05/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Maryland bar demonstrates 'social distancing tables'
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City was only operating carryout over the weekend.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70754407","title":"Maryland bar demonstrates 'social distancing tables'","url":"/US/video/maryland-bar-demonstrates-social-distancing-tables-70754407"}