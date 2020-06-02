Transcript for Maryland police chief asks suspect to ‘end this lunacy,’ turn himself in

Yesterday after news about 5 PM. 600 block of news you root for a death. That. Has. Now. There's investigation. They discovered that Arctic sea don't go any further changes yet. Suffered upper body trauma and me starting. He. Well they were doing homicide investigation. Victim's vehicle in the so we knew looking very them are victims. Short time later in the short time six hours later. Detectives found the victim's vehicle. Baltimore's city right on the county Pennington avenue sports what area you're in that area. Detectives attempted to initiate a traffic. When they did the suspect shot one active he is currently in critical but stable condition Harry. That detective La died was able to get medical treatment and it. And other detective continued in this there's our computer. Chased it down ports incidents each community Revere beach capacity. That area right. In that area are suspect out. He shot multiple rounds. He is currently in stable condition the same area and our suspect is as a Paul. White now possibly that. Or they. We don't have. It's extremely day really. Helpful. But that now all we have. And a quick update that. So we have to detectives. That was shot last night. Detective Scott Ballard the number thirteen 31 point two year veteran assigned to or fugitive apprehension team. Detective and priests number correction ID number 1687. As a thirteen year veteran assigned to our Homeland Security investigations team. Which is. The team that does our gang working accounting also. And then finally I'd like to send a message to the person. Who did these things that I. Every minute you stretch this out it makes it more dangerous for Mike cops. And thus it makes it more dangerous for you. We need you to calm and turn yourself and we will treat you with the respect due a human being. You will be safe and we will respect your rights. But you need to comment. And end this lunacy. For another person gets hurt. I urge you that in the strongest possible terms. I urge the community. That if they have an idea. Of who did this to please come forward and help us. We've made a lot of headway through the night but we still at a lot of work to do. That's how the loved ones of the person who did this last night here when will be safer. Turning himself and where we can respect his rights protect its safety. And where us a sense of security is brought to the situation for everybody.

