Transcript for A mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis leaves 8 people dead

And here Thomas joins me live now from Washington for more on this care this is just the latest. In a string of recent mass shootings is Merrill rise here does just feel that way. Time mass shootings were four or more people are killed or wounded not including the shooter nearly doubled comparing 2018 to 20/20. While those numbers have been spiking in general last year we saw a low for mass shootings in public places because of pandemic has set us all down. Now with so much of the nation opening up again we're seeing more and more gunman showing up at public places but deadly intentions. And president Biden is being briefed on this situation this morning just last week he proposed new gun safety measures and a new poll. Shows that 89% of Americans support requiring background checks for all gun buyers. I'm curious to law enforcement officials have a view on how to curb these shootings. Now we're told the president will be briefed on the latest mass shooting and you're right Biden did authorize some fairly narrow. Executive orders last week. For right now as far as major gun control legislation there appears to be a longstanding. Stalemate. Now many in law enforcement are exasperated with such political gridlock on this issue. There's been a lot of discussion about how to better identify people who become radicalized who or who are unstable before they act out. The Secret Service is done a lot of work are looking for warning sighs. But in this latest case we don't yet even have a word on motive diet. A lot of questions still left the answer can't Thomas thank you.

