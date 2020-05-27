Massive cloud formation moves over Arkansas

More
The clouds were seen over Prairie Grove.
0:40 | 05/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive cloud formation moves over Arkansas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"The clouds were seen over Prairie Grove. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70908791","title":"Massive cloud formation moves over Arkansas","url":"/US/video/massive-cloud-formation-moves-arkansas-70908791"}