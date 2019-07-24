Transcript for Meek Mill granted new trial

Rapper big mill has been granted a new trial and his drug and weapons case but. It may never happen today an appeals court overturned his conviction and predicted he would likely be acquitted if he was tried again. The court cited new evidence of police corruption in his decision to toss out the verdict. Meek mill spent five months in prison 27 team for alleged parole violations dating back to an arrest in 2007. When he was ninety.

