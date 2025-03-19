Investigation underway over apparent Tesla arson attacks

Attorney General Pam Bondi called the recent spate of arson attacks and vandalism against Tesla vehicles "nothing short of domestic terrorism."

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live