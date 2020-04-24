Meet the cadet finishing college classes in a tent

More
Cadet William Taylor is finishing his college semester in an orange tent. In the cold. In the middle of a field.
0:24 | 04/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet the cadet finishing college classes in a tent
'cause of the front of our shutdowns most college students are finishing up. The school year from home attending classes online that a group William Taylor who's now attending closet the Virginia Military Institute. From a tent on his parents' farm if parents don't have Wi-Fi so he had to set up can't. Where he can get a signal come on mom and vegetables Wi-Fi you cannot heater and there and move due to got to do you think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"Cadet William Taylor is finishing his college semester in an orange tent. In the cold. In the middle of a field.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70327490","title":"Meet the cadet finishing college classes in a tent","url":"/US/video/meet-cadet-finishing-college-classes-tent-70327490"}