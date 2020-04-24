Transcript for Meet the cadet finishing college classes in a tent

'cause of the front of our shutdowns most college students are finishing up. The school year from home attending classes online that a group William Taylor who's now attending closet the Virginia Military Institute. From a tent on his parents' farm if parents don't have Wi-Fi so he had to set up can't. Where he can get a signal come on mom and vegetables Wi-Fi you cannot heater and there and move due to got to do you think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.