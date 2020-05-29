Meet the foster mom on a mission of hope

More
Liz Hope has her hands and heart full during the coronavirus pandemic.
2:48 | 05/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet the foster mom on a mission of hope

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:48","description":"Liz Hope has her hands and heart full during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70954063","title":"Meet the foster mom on a mission of hope","url":"/US/video/meet-foster-mom-mission-hope-70954063"}