Several members of Congress under self-quarantine

More
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Doug Collins are under self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
4:18 | 03/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Several members of Congress under self-quarantine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:18","description":"Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Doug Collins are under self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69495182","title":"Several members of Congress under self-quarantine","url":"/US/video/members-congress-quarantine-69495182"}