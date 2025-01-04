Menendez family meets with Los Angeles DA in push to free brothers from prison

Florida state attorney Dave Aronberg discusses the meeting between relatives of the Menendez brothers and the Los Angeles district attorney.

January 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live