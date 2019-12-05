Likely meteor streaks through Illinois sky

More
An Illinois resident's security camera catches a stunning streak of light through the night sky, in what appeared to likely be a meteor passing over.
0:27 | 05/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Likely meteor streaks through Illinois sky
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"An Illinois resident's security camera catches a stunning streak of light through the night sky, in what appeared to likely be a meteor passing over.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62987685","title":"Likely meteor streaks through Illinois sky","url":"/US/video/meteor-streaks-illinois-sky-62987685"}