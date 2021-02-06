Transcript for Mike Tyson found guilty of rape, sentenced to six years in prison: Part 4

Man: About five minutes ago, we received word from the jury that they have reached a verdict. Man #2: Let's go, Mike! How you doing, man? Good luck, Mike. Let's go, Mike! Matthews: We go in, it was dark. It's winter, dead of winter, cold out. Tyson came in, and he looked worried. When I came back, Mike was sitting out there, and he was by himself at the counsel table, and I immediately went to sit with him. Man: It was a rare knockout punch for Mike Tyson. The jury deliberated nine-and-a-half hours and found him guilty on all three counts of rape and two counts of sexual deviant assault. Man: Another innocent person jailed. You know he wasn't gonna get no fair trial. Woman: Angry words filled the night air, and tears filled the eyes of those who say Mike Tyson was convicted because he is Black. Because I know, what happened to him, it shouldn't have happened. Douglas: When there's someone who is succeeding and the white man is going after him, too, we say it's a railroad. Woman: This is a racist state we're living in. This is Klan land. Woman #2: More angry words today on a radio talk show in Indianapolis. Callers to wtlc overwhelmingly agreed Tyson didn't get a fair shake because of his color. Woman #3: That ain't no fair trial. Douglas: Even if it's not a railroad, we say it because we are so accustomed, as Black people, to being railroaded. Mike Tyson is innocent. He did not get a fair trial. Man: Yes, sir! Douglas: And it is in that environment in 1992 that we were trying to embrace Mike Tyson even when he was being accused of a dastardly deed by a Black woman. Man: The former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was sentenced to prison today -- six years beginning immediately, which will put him back into the same prison culture where he was discovered as a young fighter 12 years ago. It looked to a lot of Black people like this was another successful Black guy who became too successful and the powers that be went to put him in his place. Tyson: And I knew I was innocent, but I knew when I was in that court and when I was looking at that verdict, I knew -- I was always nervous and worried because I knew they were gonna take me away from people that I loved, but I was just prepared for it. Voyles: I said, "Here, let me cover your hands," and he didn't want to do that. Woman: Mike, what would you like your fans to know? And I think he wanted to just show that, you know, "I'm in custody, I shouldn't be, and I want people to see what's -- here I am." Two lives, two young people's lives have been dramatically affected, but I think that we need to keep in mind what an inspiration Desiree Washington has been to all of us. Nassau: Desiree is such a little girl, but it's a powerful notion. She brought down a huge icon. Mike Tyson had been undefeated for the most part. Here, this 18-year-old contestant comes along, and she defeats him. Garrison: I saw Desiree Washington one more time after the case was over with, and that was in the company of Barbara Walters. I don't want to do it. Garrison: Hmm? I'm scared. Nah. Piece of cake. It's scary. It's scary. Okay. How are we doing, guys? -We have speed. -Okay. Do you want to tell people why you wanted to do this interview? I decided to do this interview and only this interview because there are so many unanswered questions, so many things that weren't covered or that didn't come out on TV during the trial. Do you think today it was bad judgment that you went into that room? Naturally, I do because of what happened. But if nothing had happened, I don't think I would have thought it was bad judgment because I didn't think anything of it. Another beauty pageant contestant quoted you as saying, "He's got a lot of money and he's dumb. You saw what Robin Givens got out of him." That's another thing that I never said. If Mike Tyson were in front of you and you could talk to him, what would you say, if you could, to Mike Tyson today? I would tell him that he's sick, that he hurt me really bad. I would tell him, "You need help." And if he had come to me any time before or gone to his lawyers or to anyone and said, "I was wrong"... You know, the first step to any recovery is admitting that you have the problem. "I admit that I have a problem and I need help. Get me some help." I wouldn't have gone through this trial. If Mike Tyson had come to you afterwards and said, "I was wrong, I apologize," you would have dropped charges? "I need help, I'm going to get that help," and I could ensure the fact that he would go and get that help and that, you know, no one else would be subjected to this -- because I pity him. But I feel worse for the person that would be the next victim, because I know personally what this person would be going through. This man had to be stopped. Nassau: Date rape had never been discussed on a national, international stage or platform as much as it was after that trial. Desiree moved this conversation forward for sure. Black women are still fighting to be heard. We're still fighting to be believed. There's still the questions being raised about, "Why are you bringing this up? Why did you let it happen?" We still face those questions as women and particularly as Black women. Tyson: You know, this is something that I pass, you know what I mean? I'm not dead. I mean, long as I'm breathing, my brain is functioning, my heart is functioning, I'll prevail.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.