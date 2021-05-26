Transcript for Mike Tyson and Robin Givens are interviewed amid rumors: Part 9

As the price of fame in two great for you. When you Leah celebrity especially of my caliber in make a great deal of money when should make a great deal money. Did a whole bunch of greed involved and that's Tony Dana and defeated twice your life of professional Korea. What's always Welch's converge on Michelson dale buses that pitcher. Was battling with king he was battling with Robin Givens. And all the magazine right as the newspaper rightists went from saying the most glowing things in the world about Mike. To making jokes about him. This Sports Illustrated article and some of the others the tone is that suggested you and your mother. Our opportunism that you were meddling to much of life's career right and that's absurd. Respond Michael's wife. And not on an apple with family. Many of us who his friends he questioned our friendship. He has used to my friend. Was I don't know who my friends are. An incident happened and we noticed discrepancy with Michael's money. If Michael has fifty million dollars he's supposed to have seventy million dollars there's a problem. At a time 1988 was running out that fantasy love story of was disappearing. And we all remember. Him being on ABC was. Barbara Walters good evening argued it's and I'm Barbara Walters and this is. Is 20/20. And you knew before that the electric sparks would fly and something. Bizarre would happen that night. But here these days it seems that the only time Mike Tyson's name is in the news as when it's linked to something sensational. Outside the ring there was trouble. Tyson hurts when I can't speak about with vitamin C. Tyson drug content and green space. Then lose that the brief marriage was falling a pot and that Tyson was beating his wife. Tyson in the news again this time he was knocked out crashing his own cock into a tree. Reportedly an attempted suicide after another fight with his wife can't tell us just. And another incident this time Tyson the fact that NBC news crew which Cottam and an early morning run. I. You couldn't keep up with things I mean this guy basically was reality television wait before reality TV was invented. We've grown book. That would time. How long they've been in the sense. Probably four and a half I want. Back in the 1980s there was a standard rehabilitation tour for celebrities who have been disgraced do we go to Barbara Walters and on the couch in cry. I went to the estate Tyson calls home in exclusive the nod to build New Jersey. Inside the white for music and relaxing. The Donnie but from grand parties. And a living this goal leaf ceiling and yellow silk draperies and couches. You really decorated the sounds and then everything. Me myself but you haven't do what Clinton in the of this. You have to grow lettuce and income handling them form a good case to develop it. Everyone on the crew. And Barbara Walters herself. Unify the country it's quiet and we had gotten here today. We were all impressed by how she put his personal taste. Into this place because the house is elegant. Elegant it's true but from the house that is so overwhelming. We thought it was very elegant and you don't think of heavyweight champions as Alec act. You hear of aromas and icing on troop. Well I'm not psychopath who Romanians turned thing. People think you're violent. Wrong and I time joining Greece held cause and we like three tell him to death in Paisley my nature and mean. Come from my background thing but I mean come on a volatile. When no ordinary anyone. And definite exclusion of me here it's been said that you picture away. Now Nevin hit into having a fit meanwhile fell monument and Ellis hit my wife I grant going to hold my life. And mean we appreciate Lois Levine Ireland Italy struck my wife the you know don't. What happened was Hugh that after we did the interview with my mother came to Wesson said you know not getting the story straight. Oh. And indeed it became one of the most remarkable strange. Interviews maybe in the history of the medium. Doesn't hit you.

