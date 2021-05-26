Transcript for Mike Tyson’s ex-wife Robin Givens sues him for $125 million: Part 10

There was no prenuptial agreement now and why should they are being. Week we got married to be together forever. Let not to plan for divorce. For the state in my life I do have many millions. I went to his path Floyd and she hasn't it Kenya have. Don't hey guys saw them on happened gimme Wal-Mart Canada. I'm so grateful way he doesn't pregnant. When we shot the footage of Mike touring the estate with his wife Robin they seemed very. Compatible and they seemed very relaxed with one another so we were surprised. Buying the turn the interview took. Because it was not reflected. In their behavior. With one another. What's it been like. This roller coaster. Content briefly I'm really concerned more normalized because I stand strong regardless no circumstances I stand strong growing. It's been tortured. It's been pure hell. It's been worse than anything I could possibly. Imagine what she'd let him right into the limelight and then drop the hammer from him further the world. Robin some of the things that we've read that Mike has a very volatile temple troop. Extremely well with him for what happens. He he gets out of control. Throwing screening. Doesn't get you. He shape he pushes me. He swings he. Sometimes I think he's trying to scare me. That moment within sitting there like a zombie time when there's something. Boy your wrist thick and completely screwed up about it what you know you can not watch. That this feels like it did Genesis of what we'd now call tabloid culture. And just recently had become afraid. I mean very much I think. He couldn't believe that she would say such things about them he told me I felt paralyzed I felt like I was in concrete I couldn't move. I know what to do. Imagine huge. Event of a black man making an ass of himself and there's a lot of people in American society who would love to see debt but Tyson wouldn't give it shall. Michael. It's a manic depressive paint he has patent. He cinematic state. He doesn't sleep he gets you up there's an argument and question once sleepy. So you and other when he runs after my. As if you're. It just kind shrugging his show's going what am watching here why is she opening up her private life like this. I can't imagine. That anyone could live with Mike Tyson. And not recognize that there is a problem. Hey listen your guys that you want challenges this may be the biggest challenge in the biggest fight yet I had. I music's one on top of my time coming up company and. They cannot imagine. Another heavyweight champion had can be humiliated publicly like that in the history of boxing. You know if your Mike Tyson. It's. Tough. It's one thing to live through its own and other things for. 300 million people don't watch. The interview created headlines around the world because Mike Tyson was a world champion. Emphasis on world. I mean these were not things that were discussed on television in that era. I think the media. Turned on it because his life was a spectacle the late night talks with the Johnny Carson's. Delivered to a monologue every night we have Tyson Joseph. There's a video game out called Mike Tyson's punch out. And that's just based on his home life and. About a week after the into the air he went from sadness. Today and anger. I remember we were watching television he had lined anything you knot undone with us and he went upstairs and he just started throwing things out the window. All forty reporters and photographers were staked outside of Tyson's home and Bernard spill today but the chance it's still not returned after his Rampage here yesterday tossing chairs and other items through windows of his six million dollar mansion. The threat we help them through some stuff out the window lets them be up the clauses let's get this nightmare out of your life. Actress Robin Givens and her mother fled the state and called police CT is threaten anyone or strike anyone there's very little they can do and they consider this case closed. Some years it may not come as much as a surprise actress Robin Givens has filed for divorce in Los Angeles from heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. I'm Barbara Walters interview. Changed a Robin Givens live off. You could say. It was kind of a disaster for her. Robin Givens was constantly. Trashed in the media. It was relentless. Robin Givens is in the news again addition about this she's suing Mike Tyson for a 125. Million dollars. But since it involves her reputation on children's wind up in small claims court could. But the idea that she was playing a victim in that situation. The idea that didn't. Immediately distrust her. Characterization. I mean Vince. I think is. Beyond unfortunate. Is systematic. And like so many others I'm tired of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.