Vigil and calls for justice for Andre Hill The 47-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer responding to a non-emergency call.

Exclusive: Andre Hill's family speaks out Officials calling for the officer to be fired, as the family of Andre Hill, a Black man killed by police, say that's not enough.

Police chief moves to fire officer who fatally shot unarmed Black man An investigation has been launched into a police shooting after body camera footage showed Andre Hill approach an officer that responded to a non-emergency call on Tuesday morning.