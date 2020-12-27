Military member arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting: Police

More
Army Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb, 37, a Florida resident, was charged with three counts of murders and three counts of attempted murder, according to officials.
2:29 | 12/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Military member arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:29","description":"Army Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb, 37, a Florida resident, was charged with three counts of murders and three counts of attempted murder, according to officials.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74925395","title":"Military member arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting: Police","url":"/US/video/military-member-arrested-illinois-bowling-alley-shooting-police-74925395"}