Minnesota AG Keith Ellison on increased threats to Muslims

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the first Muslim-American elected to Congress, about the threats facing Muslims in the U.S.

October 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live