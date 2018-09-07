Transcript for Missing baby rescued from being buried alive

Man was arrested Saturday after a baby left in his care. Disappeared for several hours and are low long Hot Springs child was found in the woods a loan for nine hours by the time it was discovered. Missoula county sheriff's office was called out to the scene around 8 PM deputies found thirty year old Francis Crowley at left the area and that five month old in his care had not been seen. He was later arrested peered under the influence of drugs. After more than six hours of searching deputy deputy heard faint cries that led him to an infant around 2:30 in the morning. It was alive faced down an area under a pile of sticks and brewery rally being held in Missoula county detention facility on charges of criminal endangerment.

