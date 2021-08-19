Transcript for Mississippi school district shuts down after COVID-19 spike

Parents are applauding the decision with quarantine and positive cases rise in every day. Many believe shut in the schools is long overdue. I think it would have been better for the kids. If they had started gave us some time and mandate the past you know to keep it from spreading my eleven nearly an outback and about pull a map. So. I think they really does need clothes about it they get to some of the drug. Maybe you might call me an integrated schools in the mad at you Daryn home. So that the keys he admitted. The sudden decision to shutter schools came days after a thirteen year old middle school student McKinnell Robinson. Died a short time after she was diagnosed with Kobe. We need do everything we can't you protector he is protective parent. And I have screw. The numbers are staggering close to 700 Smith County students are now in quarantine. Nearly 100 have tested positive for the virus and all spent county schools are under a mass mandate. And for us to do the hand won't it we. Have to attract some different assumption not working change. Sow Brenton the next Gilman says the school board's decision to delay the shut down until Monday. Gives working parents a chance to find child care. I have to. Layout work as they own what I you know we'll me you know my wife is a home to administrators say teachers and school staff will still get paid during the time off. There are being treated just a lack of vacation. We will make these days your new year special and third there vacation very. The superintendent says after the two week policy if cases continue to rise the district will switch to a plan B. Giving parents the option of virtual learning. Reporting from sit county Ross Adams sixteen. WA PT news.

