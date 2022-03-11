Model and activist Nyle DiMarco works to achieve 'deaf utopia'

ABC News' Kyra Phillips speaks with model and "Dancing with the Stars" champion Nyle DiMarco about breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes in the deaf community.

