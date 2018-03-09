Mollie Tibbetts' dad speaks out

More
The father of murdered college student Mollie Tibbetts is speaking out against people using his daughter's death for their own political agendas. ABC News' Marci Gonzalez reports.
1:46 | 09/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mollie Tibbetts' dad speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57570640,"title":"Mollie Tibbetts' dad speaks out","duration":"1:46","description":"The father of murdered college student Mollie Tibbetts is speaking out against people using his daughter's death for their own political agendas. ABC News' Marci Gonzalez reports. ","url":"/US/video/mollie-tibbetts-dad-speaks-57570640","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.