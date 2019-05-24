Transcript for Mom, 3-year-old son missing in Utah

We're outside chorus of threat wells apartment in saint them we were here talking to neighbors and we saw evidence that investigators have been here. One thing we saw neighbors tell us this is chorus is actually be an inside on the front seat. A search warrant was left it says that investigators were looking for evidence of homicide I had just been crying a lot. I've been released sense that there. He handles apartment is right behind corrosive threat welts she doesn't claim to know that well but well enough to be heartbroken just concerned about what. You know what's happening to. No where she used you know why she's not here in congress at her three year old son Billy hadn't been seen since may thirteen. Today investigators need 52 year old Michael wool as a person of interest in their disappearance. He spent the day searching bulls property in cast it as well as the field in hope well here than bill. Actress' home in Salem we found further evidence of police work. Front door covered fingerprint powder vapors such even more but investigators were here days ago they were you know. It's in the thicket restrains them. On the other stuff that they were hearing investigators told us today they were hoping to find caress her aunt her son alive. When I asked them about the warrant that was found in here that says they were looking for evidence of homicide. Say the police did not want to comment. In Salem and I Lincoln grades K to news.

