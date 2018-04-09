Monica Lewinsky walks out on live discussion after 'off-limits' question

She ended the on-stage discussion just moments after the conversation began.
0:37 | 09/04/18

She's still looks oh yeah. So this summer and our candy looks yes. And their land that would be Monica Lewinsky there who is now an anti bullying activist. Walking off the stage during an interview in Jerusalem Israel. After being asked about former President Bill Clinton. Who is he says he made it clear to host the day before the interview and asking about Clinton was off limits. She later released a statement saying she left the event because it's more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrowed.

