Transcript for Mother of man found dead in Democratic donor's home files wrongful death lawsuit

Overlap. Not I'll rally for justice outside the halls of justice the message to arrest add Buffy directed at district attorney Jacki Lacey. Several groups of African American advocates urging Lacey to take legal action against the democratic donor. Who they believe is solely responsible for the deaths of 26 year old to Mel Mohr and 55 year old Timothy dean. Both black gay men were found dead in bucks West Hollywood apartment less than two years apart this man has not in question didn't. This man has not been DK eight. He has not arrest the coroner ruled mourns death a methamphetamine overdose dean's official cause of death hasn't yet been released. Buck's attorney has said it was an apparent overdose. It's time for the district attorney to take action. That will save lives and deliver justice today the group attempted to hand deliver 30000 signatures demanding action. They were stopped at the entrance to the hall of justice the signatures were allowed beyond the front door. The district attorney's office lies. When it said that does not have enough evidence to prosecute Ed that the LA county sheriff's department conducted a homicide investigation after mores death. And is currently investigating the death of Timothy dean that investigation continuing as investigators complete interviews with potential witnesses. Meantime to Mel's mother wearied of waiting for justice says she fears another mother could lose her son if authorities don't act swiftly. What do you think on it. What does it could be exacting Lacey to prosecute email. The sheriff's department. Is this a case has not been submitted to the DA for review and they don't know when that will happen. The DA's office meantime tells us they're working with the sheriff's department on this matter and today and buck's attorney released a statement saying he believes the law enforcement will make a decision based on facts and not on the opinion of many. Outside the hall of justice downtown Joseph but a lot I ABC seven Eyewitness News.

