Transcript for Mother of missing Iowa student breaks her silence

Hey there Alex president ABC news and I got the latest on the case of the missing University of Iowa student Molly tidbits she disappeared July 18 she was last. Seen it going out for her evening run now it has been a difficult time for her family and for the first time. Her mother Laura colder what is speaking out she says her family is really. Looking for any answers at this point she describes it as emotional and difficult she says they get a briefing from investigators every day but at this point. Beaches haven't gotten any. Sense of when this can all come to an end and when they might be able to find. Molly now authorities say the FBI and other investigators have been working this case for several. Days now they're following up on all the information including. Getting a lot of information from Mali says social ops including her fits bits at GPS information. They're hoping that there's going to be something there that wall. Clued them as to where she may be but at this point. Molly's family sets it has been extremely difficult and emotional. And they're hoping that they're gonna get some answers very very soon as she had a vacations scheduled. Four of the next few days and she's hoping. That Molly will be back in able. To take that vacation and they can put all of this behind them that's the latest on this story I'm Al express with ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.