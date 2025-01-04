Motorcade arrives at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library for state funeral

The motorcade carrying former President Jimmy Carter’s casket arrives at his presidential library in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the state funeral.

January 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live