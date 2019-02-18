Mountain lion rescued from 50 feet above home in Southern California

More
Firefighters helped rescue a large mountain lion from a tree outside a home in Southern California over the weekend.
0:33 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mountain lion rescued from 50 feet above home in Southern California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61146576,"title":"Mountain lion rescued from 50 feet above home in Southern California","duration":"0:33","description":" Firefighters helped rescue a large mountain lion from a tree outside a home in Southern California over the weekend.","url":"/US/video/mountain-lion-rescued-50-feet-home-southern-california-61146576","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.