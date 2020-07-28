Mystery seed packages sent to Americans from China

States are issuing warnings not to open the seeds as they could be invasive or carry disease or pests.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mystery seed packages sent to Americans from China
People across the country are being warned about unsolicited packages of seeds. In the mail apparently sent from China a growing number of states are issuing alerts telling residents not to open the seats or plant them. They say the seats could be invasive or carry diseases are passed the could be harmful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

