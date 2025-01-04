Mystery of suspect in Cybertruck explosion deepens

The mystery surrounding the suspect in the New Year's Day Cybertruck explosion deepens as authorities reveal new information about his background.

January 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live