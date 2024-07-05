Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest winners relish victory

Men’s competition winner Patrick Bertoletti ate 58 hot dogs and 20-time winner Miki Sudo ate a women’s record of 51 hot dogs.

July 5, 2024

