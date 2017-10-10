What is National Coming Out Day?

More
National Coming Out Day raises awareness of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and its civil rights movement.
0:58 | 10/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is National Coming Out Day?
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50397225,"title":"What is National Coming Out Day?","duration":"0:58","description":"National Coming Out Day raises awareness of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and its civil rights movement.","url":"/US/video/national-coming-day-50397225","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.