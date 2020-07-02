Transcript for Neighbor trying to save man kills him with arrow

In this row of apartments behind me a man was killed not by the dogs who police say were mauling him. But Biden neighbors they say was just trying to help the neighbor knew right away. That this must be an incident with the dogs. On Wednesday afternoon a lot of statement says two adult male dogs were mauling their owner 27 year old Joshua judges saying. In this apartment in at accounts they say a neighbor heard the commotion and went extort help. He could hear. Somebody screaming for how thank please shoot the dogs. They see even neighbor retreat just crossbow and went back to the apartment. Daddy seeing had barricaded himself in a room at the top of the stairs neighbor shot the crops. Hit the dog in the scrap of the neck thee dot did not dying. But the crossbow bolt struck caddie saying through the room's door and killed him the dogs were shot and killed by police after attacking officers at the C. Western mass news at a briefing with district attorney Andrea Harrington where she says the dogs two pit bulls had a history of aggression. The talk of Max had previously attacked. I asked for many in the home and our understanding is that they were kept in separate cajun. Harrington says they do not plan to press charges against the neighbor with a crossbow. They claim that neighbor was trying to save both daddy seeing Annie young child who was found unharmed. He was doing what he coined to neutralize that that. He knew that there was a child and home. And it was a really really typical and stressful situation and according to the district attorney's office the state police are also assisting in this investigation. In atoms Audrey Russo western mass news.

