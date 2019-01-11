Nestle Toll House cookie dough recalled

Nestlé USA voluntarily recalled its refrigerated cookie dough after the company received reports of food-grade rubber pieces in some of products.
Nestle's. Voluntarily recalling its refrigerated cookie dough after receiving reports of rubber being found in some of its products to recall. Limited to be ready to bake refrigerated products would batch codes that run from 91892. 9295. You can find those numbers in the back in the packaging. Yes we says the source of the robber has been found and the issue has already been fixed.

