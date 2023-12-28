New Year’s travel rush as millions flock to airports nationwide

The New Year's travel rush is already underway, with millions flocking to airports nationwide, even as extreme weather threatens to disrupt holiday travel plans.

December 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live