Now Playing: 'I'm scared': Cardi B weighs in on the government shutdown

Now Playing: Moose chases skiers down slope at Colorado resort

Now Playing: News headlines today: Jan. 23, 2019

Now Playing: Man charged after screaming racial slurs, wielding gun on video

Now Playing: Missing young woman found alive in Boston projects

Now Playing: Dog finds forever home after 525 days in the shelter

Now Playing: Shutdown concerns grow as more IRS employees skip work

Now Playing: Snow and ice wreak havoc for travelers across Midwest

Now Playing: Winter scenery at Niagara Falls wows visitors

Now Playing: Police shootout, takedown in Michigan town

Now Playing: Newark Airport air traffic suspended due to drone activity

Now Playing: Sisters found dead in NYC river died by suicide: Medical Examiner

Now Playing: Oscar nominations are out: Who's in and who's out

Now Playing: School bus driver gets 34 kids away from fiery crash: Police

Now Playing: The backlash from Lincoln Memorial confrontation

Now Playing: Trump moving along for State of the Union address

Now Playing: Missing woman found alive outside Boston

Now Playing: Alleged plot to bomb Muslim community in upstate New York

Now Playing: New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera unanimously elected to MLB hall of fame