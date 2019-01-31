Transcript for News headlines today: Jan. 31, 2019

A. Some biting cold now deadly the frigid weather hitting much of recovery from the midwest and the northeast blamed for at least eight deaths that Arctic air from firing up the lake effect snow machine. Bringing several feet of snow to Western New York. Vehicles crashing in white out conditions in the buffalo area. Snow squalls in Pennsylvania causing multiple pilots on highways we couldn't see anything it was slamming into slamming into them. This is the midwest is gripped by record breaking home. Authorities about some residents in Minnesota and Michigan tipped her in their heat down well in their homes to conserve energy travelers are also being affected again today over one and 100 flights have been delayed or canceled. It's closing arguments continued today in the drug and murder trial of Joaquin el chapo Guzman. President's office call Venezuelan opposition leader won wide open to express support friend part of some supporters rallied against president and equipment during yesterday's calling for an even larger nationwide demonstrations Saturday. Because the bureau is it to. With no legitimate. Vice president might fancy is going to Miami on Friday to meet with the people who have fled Venezuela. As the drop administration continues to challenge Nicholas vigorous playing to the presidency. Another 2000 active duty troops are expected to deploy to the southern border according to a US official. They're expected to build and reinforce about 160. Miles of wire. Nearly 2300 troops are already there. President trump has looking ahead to Tuesday and the state of the union. In an interview with the daily caller president trump previewing his State of the Union Address. Saying the speaker of the border related and he'll have guessed that will include those who have suffered. Police say Chicago announced they have they've spotted two potential persons of interest on surveillance video. The attack on after just see small left. Star vampires says while he was being attacked two man shouted. Racist and homophobic slurs sport and chemical on him and put a rope around his neck. I'm no major study offers the strongest evidence yet. Think he can help smokers quit cigarettes outperforming nicotine gum. And catch the city from British researchers tracked 900 middle age smokers 18% given. Well 10% quit but some other products. A new feature could be coming to snap Chad instead of self destructing photos and videos the app would allow you get permanently post the pictures. Fatality. Of elephant seals taken over a beach in northern California the San Francisco chronicle says it started during the government shutdown when there was no staff to shoot the animals away. Fans in this dangerous and deadly cold and inspiring story of a good samaritan who has given a gift. That may have saved some lives in Chicago on Wednesday where it was minus thirteen degrees with a wind chill. A tent camp of about seventy homeless people but trusting one Peters were set up to try to help but when one of those heaters ignited. The group needed to move right away so you know what happened a good samaritan. Heard what happened came to the rescue paying for them all to spend the rest of the week in a hotel. This American has chosen to remain anonymous. But so many are thankful this morning for that gift of warmth. Meteorologists in Tennessee here. I have and you. We're gonna warm up have been silent for so low eighties when. One guy we have been seeing some significant. Cold talked about oldest and the generation. And in New Jersey came and his ability to your zero bubbles while that came through and super cold air settled into the northeast of all how we talk. Nothing compared to the midwest where Minneapolis had eight wind chill at the side beloved Chicago 52 below those. Went as we've seen since 1985. Really feel this sequel likeness within a generation I and then you look at how well this still this morning and it still feels like 37 below earlier this hapless 33 below in Detroit at Philadelphia even link. Below zero. Like temple pilots that negative because I'd have fallen. Here is tomorrow morning. My own end you'll eat in this city fifteen. They'll sarcasm at all but Chicago maybe even get to go back to school board. And you will be a lot of people have been. Out of school for days and my parents Michigan just fully and nothing else do you have a look at this Minneapolis. Big change companies are actually temperatures will pop up. From twenty below the 45. To New York City as well as early this morning took fifty an Italian league and start the week is seventy. 100 degree differences in the witness feels. I. And yeah.

